ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man accused of placing a sort of Molotov cocktail at the door of a man's trailer tried to attack him with a hatchet, police say.

Bertram Mann IV, 43, is awaiting trial on charges of attempted first-degree murder and arson, Pinellas County jail records show.

Just before 9 p.m. Thursday in the area of 15th Avenue N. and 22nd Street, according to the police report, Mann was seen placing a flaming Molotov cocktail at the door of a trailer where two men were inside. Police say he placed it there to prevent them from escaping.

However, one of the men kicked the flaming bottle out of the way before it could spread and extinguished it.

But once he exited the trailer, he saw another trailer on fire. When he asked Mann what he was doing, Mann allegedly attacked him with a hatchet.

Police eventually caught up with Mann and arrested him.

