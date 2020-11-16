x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Pinellas County

Gunman wanted after mother of 2 gets shot in St. Pete, police say

Tyree Lamons Bell is accused of fatally shooting Arnieceia Milton.
Credit: St. Petersburg Police Department

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Detectives are searching for a man they say shot and killed an innocent bystander, who was also the mother of two children.

Arnieceia Milton, 23, was standing in the area of 18th Avenue S and 16th Street S in St. Petersburg when she was shot around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators are now looking for 25-year-old Tyree Lamons Bell in connection with her shooting death. According to law enforcement, Bell got into an altercation with Milton's boyfriend somewhere else earlier that night. Later, police say Bell drove by and fired shots from a car.

Milton was hit and pronounced dead at the hospital.

Anyone with information leading to Bell's arrest can contact Crime Stoppers of Pinellas anonymously at 1-800-873-TIPS or by clicking here. Tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

Credit: St. Petersburg Police Department
Arnieceia Milton

RELATED: St. Petersburg police: Mother of 2 killed in shooting an 'innocent bystander'

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter