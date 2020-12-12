Motorcyclist hurt in crash near I-275

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital following a crash Friday evening.
It happened just before 7 p.m. at Roosevelt Boulevard North and the Interstate 275 southbound entrance ramp, according to a St. Petersburg Police Department news release.
Police say a 30-year-old St. Petersburg man was heading southeast on Roosevelt Boulevard when a car, driven by a 22-year-old man, was traveling northwest and tried to turn onto I-275.
The car turned in front of the oncoming motorcyclist, police say, causing the rider to crash into the car.
The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet, police added. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
An investigation is ongoing.
