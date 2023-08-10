St. Petersburg couple charged with neglect after disabled man found living in squalor

Officers said the man was forced to sleep outside, wasn't allowed in the house and hadn't bathed in awhile.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg couple was arrested and charged with neglect after police say they found a man with intellectual disabilities in their care living in squalor, according to a release from the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Officers said the Florida Department of Children and Families contacted the department for help investigating the case of a 22-year-old man who is non-verbal and has an intellectual disability.

When the man was found, his living conditions were deplorable, the release said. He was living behind a home in St. Pete.

He was reportedly being forced to sleep outside and was allowed to stay in a makeshift hut in the backyard. He wasn't allowed inside the house. It was clear the man hadn't bathed in a while and he was covered in feces, police said.

The 22-year-old's caretaker, 56-year-old Jeffeth Garvey was arrested and charged with neglect of a disabled adult. His live-in girlfriend, 59-year-old Antoinette Mundy was also charged with neglect of a disabled adult.