ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Now, more than ever, we need each other. Although we can’t physically get too close, we can still help one another and there is a big effort, doing just that in St. Petersburg.

Eight neighborhood associations came together to create a “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” initiative.

They pair volunteers with people who can’t physically leave their homes to run errands, including one person who had to go into quarantine after traveling abroad. It’s all done while properly social distancing.

“We’re offering errand services, shopping services, just go and pick up things that have been prepaid for. We’re trying to let people know in advance so that they’re no exchange of money,” Crescent Heights Neighborhood Association President, Angie Connor said. “For our neighborhood, we have a fund that’s been set up by a generous resident. That is going to allow us to pre-purchase items and then the resident can reimburse the fund instead of there being an exchange of money.”

They screen all the volunteers to make sure they are healthy and following CDC guidelines. So far about 20 people have signed up to volunteer.

Some neighborhoods are also taking it a step forward. Every Friday night in Crescent Heights neighbors step outside to clap and make some noise for from line workers.

While, Magnolia Heights' neighbors are holding a food drive for the St. Petersburg free clinic and the Historic Uptown area put together a small food pantry to help neighbors who need help putting food on the table.

If you would like to get involved, and you live in one of the participating neighborhoods, reach out to your neighborhood association president:

Crescent Heights

Crescent Lake

Euclid/St. Paul’s

Five Points

Greater Woodlawn

Historic Old NE

Historic Uptown

Magnolia Heights

