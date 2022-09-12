St. Pete police officer uninjured after shooting

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg police officer was involved in a shooting with a person, the department said.
It happened in the area of 20th Avenue N near 45th Street N.
Few details have been provided about this shooting. Police did say the officer involved in the shooting was not hurt.
The Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigative Taskforce is investigating the shooting, per an interagency agreement. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office will be taking the lead in this investigation.