x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Pinellas County

St. Pete police officer uninjured after shooting

Few details are known at this time.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg police officer was involved in a shooting with a person, the department said.

It happened in the area of 20th Avenue N near 45th Street N. 

Few details have been provided about this shooting. Police did say the officer involved in the shooting was not hurt. 

The Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigative Taskforce is investigating the shooting, per an interagency agreement. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office will be taking the lead in this investigation.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

COVID-19 lockdown ending for Pinellas County Jail

Before You Leave, Check This Out