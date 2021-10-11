St. Petersburg police: Who's this $4K parrot pilferer?

He was seen on camera lifting the top off of a birdcage and swiping a rare red-fronted macaw.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's been about a week since St. Petersburg police say a man walked into a pet store, snatched a rare parrot and flew the coop.

The department is asking the public to help identify the man who was seen on surveillance video taken after 1 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Animal House Pet Center, located at 950 34th St. N.

At one point, the man pulls his face mask down in full view of the camera. The next, he's spotted lifting off the top of the birdcage and grabbing the red-fronted macaw before walking out of the store with the animal.

It's said to have a value of $3,800.

The bird is considered critically endangered largely due to the pet trade and being killed by farmers who consider it a pest, according to the American Bird Conservancy.