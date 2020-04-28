ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — It’s simply in the best interest of public safety.

That’s what Mayor Rick Kriseman said Tuesday as he announced the grand opening of the new St. Pete Pier is being delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The pier was supposed to open on May 30.

“We also don’t believe it’s a good idea to gather our community in such a celebratory way,” Kriseman said. “There’s just too much uncertainty to plan such a gathering.”

The mayor did not say when the grand opening would finally take place, but he ensured the people of St. Pete “it will be worth the wait.”

