ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- It's not like Zion Sayavong to go missing, his family says, and police are doing a public call-out to help find him.

Sayavong, 17, last was seen in class Tuesday at Northeast High School. He is 5-foot-4-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. Police say he was last wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt and a black hoodie.

His family is extremely concerned, according to law enforcement.

Anyone who might have seen Sayavong is asked to call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.

