St. Pete police begin rolling out body cameras

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department is rolling out its body camera program.
The first squads began their training with the body-worn devices this week. And, the first officers equipped with cameras will be on the streets Thursday.
It will be about 4-6 weeks before all the officers are finished with training and issued body cameras.
In-car cameras are also being installed in patrol cruisers. Those installations should be wrapped up in 2021.
The agency purchased the camera system from Axon at a total cost of $6.75 million over five years. The system includes 575 body cameras and related hardware and 360 fleet cameras. The price also includes unlimited storage of the recordings.
Police say the cameras will automatically record, with a 30-second pre-roll, whenever guns or tasers are removed from their holsters. And, officers are required to manually activate the cameras in the following situations:
- Traffic stops
- Pedestrian stops
- Crimes in progress
- Car pursuits
- Suspicious person/vehicle contacts
- Arrests
- Car searches
- Anytime currency/valuables are handled
- Physical or verbal confrontations
- Domestic violence calls
- DUI investigations
- Foot chases
- Advising an individual of their Miranda warnings
- Use of force
- During building clearances
- Any situation or incident that the officer, through training and experience
believes should be recorded.
