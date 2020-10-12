St. Pete police begin rolling out body cameras

The agency's first officers with body-worn cameras will be on the streets Thursday.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department is rolling out its body camera program.

The first squads began their training with the body-worn devices this week. And, the first officers equipped with cameras will be on the streets Thursday.

It will be about 4-6 weeks before all the officers are finished with training and issued body cameras.

In-car cameras are also being installed in patrol cruisers. Those installations should be wrapped up in 2021.

The agency purchased the camera system from Axon at a total cost of $6.75 million over five years. The system includes 575 body cameras and related hardware and 360 fleet cameras. The price also includes unlimited storage of the recordings.

Police say the cameras will automatically record, with a 30-second pre-roll, whenever guns or tasers are removed from their holsters. And, officers are required to manually activate the cameras in the following situations:

Traffic stops

Pedestrian stops

Crimes in progress

Car pursuits

Suspicious person/vehicle contacts

Arrests

Car searches

Anytime currency/valuables are handled

Physical or verbal confrontations

Domestic violence calls

DUI investigations

Foot chases

Advising an individual of their Miranda warnings

Use of force

During building clearances

Any situation or incident that the officer, through training and experience

believes should be recorded.

