Recognize this car? St. Pete police search for possible witness to deadly weekend crash

The car in question was not involved in the crash, the police department says, but its driver could help provide answers.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police are searching for the driver of a car who may have witnessed a crash that left two teenagers dead and another person injured Saturday.

Investigators say they want to speak with the driver in the hopes of getting more information related to the deadly crash. The vehicle in question is a four-door SUV seen passing by the stop sign in the photo above.

At around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, police responded to the crash near 11th Avenue South, between 43rd Street South and 40th Street South, in the Childs Park neighborhood.

According to St. Pete police, a 17-year-old drove off the roadway and crashed into a power pole, leading to the deaths of two passengers — 14-year-old Shaariyah Brown and 18-year-old Brice Lewis. The 17-year-old suffered minor injuries, police say.

At this time, law enforcement has not announced any charges related to the investigation.