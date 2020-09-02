ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police are asking for the public's help to identify a red car and its driver suspected to have hit and killed a man.

The crash happened around 7:40 p.m. Saturday at 5th Avenue S and 37th Street S, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Police say 24-year-old Brendan Hawkins died after a car turned from westbound 5th Avenue to southbound 37th Street. He was on a motorcycle traveling eastbound when it was hit in the back.

The bike slid into the curb as the car's driver took off. The car is believed to an older model, faded red Honda or Hyundai.

Hawkins was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash but died at Bayfront Hospital.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call St. Petersburg police at 727-893-7780 or by sending an anonymous tip by texting "SPPD" and the tip to TIP-411.

