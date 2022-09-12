2 St. Pete police officers suspended in separate cases

One was charged for driving under the influence while off-duty, and the other was suspended for falsifying his timecard.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Two officers with the St. Petersburg Police Department have been suspended for their separate actions, the agency said.

Chief Anthony Holloway rendered the suspensions on Sept. 8 during a command review board meeting.

According to the department, Officer Cody Csendom was suspended as a result of his actions back on Nov. 23, 2021. He was arrested then by Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies after crashing his personal car into a power pole in Riverview. The sheriff's office then charged him with driving under the influence (DUI).

Csendom has been with the police department since March 2017. When the crash happened, he was working with the K-9 unit, the department said. Since then, he was reassigned to a patrol squad.

The department said Csendom will receive the following disciplinary action:

160-hour suspension without pay

He will abstain from drinking alcohol for 18 months

He will be subject to random alcohol and drug testing for 18 months

And he will attend mandatory counseling through the department's employee assistance program.

The second officer suspended was Officer Brandon Bill. According to the department, between Sept. 20, 2021, and March 20, 2022, he falsified his timecard on multiple occasions.

The agency said several times Bill claimed time he spent traveling to and from work as on-duty time. And, he failed to put in the proper check-on and check-off time in Kronos to reflect his actual work time. Additionally, at least once Bill recorded regular work hours for a day he took off instead of taking vacation time.

The department said Bill will receive the following disciplinary action:

250-hour suspension without pay

His accrued vacation balance will be deducted for the approximate 100 hours he didn't properly report in the city's payroll system.