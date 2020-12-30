St. Petersburg police working to identify man who placed threatening phone call

He falsely clamed to be near Bayfront Health St. Petersburg and Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, police said.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police are working to figure out who falsely claimed they were near Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital and threatened the campus.

The St. Petersburg Police Department received a phone call just after 6 p.m. Tuesday from a man who said he was near Bayfront Health St. Petersburg and the children's hospital, according to a news release.

Officers searched the area and didn't find the man. It turns out there was no actual threat to anyone, police said.

But whoever placed the hoax call could be in serious trouble.

Efforts are underway to figure out who called police with the false threat, the news release states.

