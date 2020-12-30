St. Petersburg police working to identify man who placed threatening phone call

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police are working to figure out who falsely claimed they were near Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital and threatened the campus.
The St. Petersburg Police Department received a phone call just after 6 p.m. Tuesday from a man who said he was near Bayfront Health St. Petersburg and the children's hospital, according to a news release.
Officers searched the area and didn't find the man. It turns out there was no actual threat to anyone, police said.
But whoever placed the hoax call could be in serious trouble.
Efforts are underway to figure out who called police with the false threat, the news release states.
- Senate GOP blocks Democratic push for Trump's $2K checks
- Ready for the $600 second stimulus check? Here's the potential timeline
- Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson surprises Wesley Chapel boy for Christmas
- Indiana pastor, his mother, and sister die from COVID-19 in one week
- Vice President-elect Harris, husband receive COVID-19 vaccine
- Biden calls out Trump administration's 'irresponsibility' during transition
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter