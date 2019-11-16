ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man upset with his son ended up shooting him, police say.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday in the area of 71st Avenue and 21st Street, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Police say the son, 41-year-old Austin Cornett, and his 63-year-old father, Craig Cornett, had been arguing. Both had weapons on them and at some point, the father shot his son.

Austin Cornett is said to be in critical but stable condition.

Charges could be filed pending the outcome of the investigation, police say.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter