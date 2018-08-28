Update: ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The St. Petersburg Police Department found a missing 13-year-old boy with autism safe on Tuesday morning.

Police said Jason Johnson is back home with his mother.

Found! Jason is safe and back home with his mother.! Thank you for all the retweets! https://t.co/Bh3RKVT7Ev — St. Pete Police (@StPetePD) August 28, 2018

Original Story: ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The St. Petersburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 13-year-old boy with autism.

Jason Johnson was last seen around 9 p.m. Monday at his home on 15th Avenue South near 35th Street South.

Police detectives plan to distribute flyers in the area near his home on Tuesday morning.

Anyone who knows of Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call (727)893-7780.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP