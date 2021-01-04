St. Petersburg police to watch for speeders amid higher traffic fatalities

The department says its units will be focusing on two locations every week.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Officers plan to set up special enforcement zones over the next few weeks to keep an eye out for those who put the pedal to the metal.

St. Petersburg police officers plan to set up Thursday on Roosevelt Boulevard under the Interstate 275 overpass, looking for speeders. Other locations will be of focus in the weeks ahead.

It comes as the St. Petersburg Police Department says there have been 13 deadly traffic crashes since the start of the year through now, with only five deaths recorded during the same period last year.

Speeding and/or distracted driving played a part in most cases, the department said in a news release.