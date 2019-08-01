UPDATE: St. Petersburg police said Darryl Flint was found safe.



Previous: The St. Petersburg Police Department is searching for a missing man who suffers from dementia and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Darryl Flint, 68, was last seen around 6 p.m. Monday near 16th Street and 21st Avenue South, police said.

Flint has a black mustache. He was last seen wearing a beige plaid shirt with blue and black stripes, dark blue khaki pants and black sneakers.

Anyone who knows of Flint’s whereabouts is asked to call the police at (727)893-7780.

