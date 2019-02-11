ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg police are looking for someone who caused thousands of dollars of damage to downtown parking meters.

Twice in the last week, dozens of parking meters were found with spray foam sealant, causing them not to function or only partially function, police said. The cost of damage is estimated between $10,000 to $12,000.

Twenty-seven meters were damaged on Oct. 27 in the area of Central Avenue and 6th Street, and another 26 were discovered on Nov. 1 around Central Avenue and 4th Street.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call the St. Petersburg Police Department non-emergency line at 727-893-7780.

