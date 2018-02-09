ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Police are looking for a white semi-trailer truck filled with cigarettes they say was stolen Friday night.

Police said the semi was stolen near 118th Avenue N and 23rd Court N near Coastal Towing Pinellas.

The 2015 Volvo cab's Illinois license number is P857537 and the trailer's license number is 557584ST.

Police said the cab also has DOT#2199666 on both sides of the front cab.

Anyone with information about the stolen semi is asked to call the non-emergency number at 727-893-7780.

