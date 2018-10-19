ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Police are working to figure out who shot and killed a man just southwest of downtown.

The shooting happened before 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of 9th Place and 11th Street S., according to a St. Petersburg police department news release.

Officers found a 58-year-old man shot and lying in the street.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment but did not survive.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 727-883-7780.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP