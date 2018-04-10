ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A man accused of killing another man early Thursday couldn't run from police.

Two men in their late 20s got into a fight, according to a St. Petersburg Police Department news release. One man was injured so severely that he died on way to the hospital.

The incident happened just after 2 a.m. on the porch of a home in the area of 1st Avenue and 29th Street South.

Police say the suspect got into a car and drove off, only to crash a half-mile away at 2500 2nd Avenue South.

He was taken into officers' custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

