UPDATE: ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Early Friday morning, St. Petersburg police said they found a missing man with dementia safe.

Police say they found Lewis John Fisher, 90, driving in St. Petersburg.

ORIGINAL STORY: ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man.

Lewis John Fisher, 90, last was seen by a person on Davis Island in Tampa who was giving him directions to get back to the interstate, according to a St. Petersburg Police Department news release.

Fisher left his home around 9 a.m. Thursday in the area of 7000 35th Avenue North and hasn't been seen since.

He is driving a 2011 Silver Nissan Cube with Florida plate No. Z52HFG.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 727-893-7780.

