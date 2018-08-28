ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The St. Petersburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 13-year-old boy with autism.

Jason Johnson was last seen around 9 p.m. Monday at his home on 15th Avenue South near 35th Street South.

Police detectives plan to distribute flyers in the area near his home on Tuesday morning.

Anyone who knows of Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call (727)893-7780.

