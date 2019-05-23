ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police are asking for the public to help find missing 11-year-old twins.

John Hopkins Middle School students Brenika and Brentasia Newton both had on burgundy polo shirts, police said. One was wearing khaki shorts and one was wearing khaki pants.

They were expected home in the Crescent Lake area around 5 p.m. and were last seen on their school bus after school about 4:30 p.m.

A police officer saw the girls near Tropicana Field around dusk.

If you’ve seen them, call 727-893-7780 or send an anonymous message by texting “lSPPD" and your tip to TIP-411.

What other people are reading right now:

►Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.