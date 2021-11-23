x
St. Petersburg police officer charged with DUI

The 26-year-old off-duty officer crashed his car into several power poles, according to the department.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A city police officer was placed on administrative duty following a suspected drunk-driving crash.

Officer Cody Csendom, 26, was arrested around 3:15 a.m. Monday by Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies after crashing his personal car on Big Bend Road in Riverview, the department said in a news release.

Police say the car left the road and hit several power poles. The officer, who was off-duty at the time, was not hurt.

Csendom was taken off patrol duties and had been assigned to the police K-9 unit, the department says. He was sworn in to the agency in March 2017.

Leaders say he faces a charge of driving under the influence with property damage and, once it is resolved in court, the department's internal affairs will determine potential disciplinary consequences.

