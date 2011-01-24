Decorated St. Pete police officer retires after 32 years on the job

Officer Doug Weaver is known as a 'living legend' and received multiple awards for his heroic actions on Jan. 24, 2011.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Pete PD Officer Doug Weaver is retiring after 32 years on the force.

The police department says Weaver has been an officer since Nov. 4, 1989.

St. Pete PD says Weaver served in various departments including patrol, street narcotics, the violent crimes task force and as a community service officer.

For 20 years, he was an expert sniper on the department's SWAT team and lead the team on multiple operations and taught at multiple SWAT schools.

"...he was often the first one through the door during a search warrant because he held the ballistic shield for the rest of the entry team."

He was honored with multiple awards for his heroic actions on Jan. 24, 2011, including Officer of the Year, the Medal of Valor and the Law Enforcement Congressional Badge of Bravery.

According to the department, Weaver entered a house four times during a "gun battle with an armed fugitive." He rescued other officers at the risk of his own life.

The department says Weaver "is a living legend."

"He doesn’t think the word ‘hero’ should be used 'because he was just doing his job," the department said in part. "… but he will always be one… A hero to all who have served alongside him, to the ones he saved, and to the thousands of citizens he has helped."

