ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg police officer was seriously injured in a crash Sunday.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said the officer was in a marked cruiser when it collided with an SUV. The crash happened at 15th Avenue South and 28th Street South.

The police department said the officer had serious, but not life-threatening injuries. The driver of the SUV also went to the hospital to get checked out, investigators said.

The intersection will be closed while police investigate.

