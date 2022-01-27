St. Petersburg officer terminated after improperly using Taser on man

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg police officer lost his job following allegations he improperly used his Taser during an arrest last summer.
A review convened by department Police Chief Anthony Holloway found that Officer Matthew Cavinder violated department policy and procedures, according to a news release.
Holloway is expected to talk more about the case and the officer's termination during a news conference at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Police say Cavinder, who's been with the St. Petersburg Police Department since March 2020, responded to a call on June 20, 2021, about a trespassing panhandler at a gas station located at 4890 22nd Ave. S. He found 64-year-old Timothy Grant, who was wanted on outstanding warrants for failing to appear at a court hearing.
Cavinder was seen on body camera video using his Taser several times without the device's prongs, according to police, while trying to arrest Grant, who was in a wheelchair. The department in the release said Grant was not physically resisting in a way that warranted being tasered.
The officers' supervisor reviewed the use of force, plus the body camera video, and forwarded it on to an internal investigation, St. Petersburg police said.
A report next will be sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement's Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission to determine whether Cavinder will keep his state certification, the news release states.