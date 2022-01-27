St. Petersburg officer terminated after improperly using Taser on man

The 64-year-old, who was in a wheelchair, was not physically resisting in a way that warranted being arrested, police said in a statement.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg police officer lost his job following allegations he improperly used his Taser during an arrest last summer.

A review convened by department Police Chief Anthony Holloway found that Officer Matthew Cavinder violated department policy and procedures, according to a news release.

Holloway is expected to talk more about the case and the officer's termination during a news conference at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Police say Cavinder, who's been with the St. Petersburg Police Department since March 2020, responded to a call on June 20, 2021, about a trespassing panhandler at a gas station located at 4890 22nd Ave. S. He found 64-year-old Timothy Grant, who was wanted on outstanding warrants for failing to appear at a court hearing.

Cavinder was seen on body camera video using his Taser several times without the device's prongs, according to police, while trying to arrest Grant, who was in a wheelchair. The department in the release said Grant was not physically resisting in a way that warranted being tasered.

The officers' supervisor reviewed the use of force, plus the body camera video, and forwarded it on to an internal investigation, St. Petersburg police said.