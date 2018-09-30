ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Police are investigating after they say a 59-year-old man was found dead in the road near 2000 17th Ave S.

Investigators say a physical fight happened between the man and a woman with whom he was socializing in a nearby empty lot. During the fight, the man was injured and died, police say.

The woman, Nancy Walker, 54, was arrested for a separate charge of battery on a law enforcement officer.

Police say the death is still under investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP