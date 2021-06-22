14-year-old shot inside St. Petersburg house, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 14-year-old is at the hospital following a shooting inside a home in St. Petersburg, police said.
The shooting happened after 8 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 8th Avenue S. and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street S., according to a St. Petersburg Police Department news release.
Officers learned the teen was with other people inside the home when he was shot, police said. He was seriously hurt but is stable at the hospital, they added.
An investigation is ongoing.
