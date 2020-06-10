x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Pinellas County

St. Petersburg police investigate shooting

No arrests have been made.
Credit: Thinkstock
Police lights at night, stock image.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police are trying to figure out who shot a man late Monday in St. Petersburg.

It happened around 10 p.m. in the area of 15th Avenue S. at Martin Luther King Jr. Street S., according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

A 26-year-old man found shot, with injuries described as life-threatening.

No one has been arrested.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 727-893-7780.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter