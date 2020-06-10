St. Petersburg police investigate shooting

No arrests have been made.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police are trying to figure out who shot a man late Monday in St. Petersburg.

It happened around 10 p.m. in the area of 15th Avenue S. at Martin Luther King Jr. Street S., according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

A 26-year-old man found shot, with injuries described as life-threatening.

No one has been arrested.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 727-893-7780.

