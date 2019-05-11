ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The search is on for a shooter in the city's Shore Acres neighborhood.

Officers responded around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to the area of New Hampshire Avenue and Huntington Street on a report of a shooting, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

A man was found shot with non-life-threatening injuries.

More information will be released as it becomes available to the police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

