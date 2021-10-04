St. Petersburg police investigating shooting

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police are investigating what led up to a shooting Saturday afternoon.
It happened just after 1 p.m. on Freemont Terrace S. and 32nd Street, according to a St. Petersburg Police Department news release.
It says a 30-year-old man was shot and taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.
No one has been arrested.
More information is expected as it becomes available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
