St. Petersburg police investigating shooting

One man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police are investigating what led up to a shooting Saturday afternoon.

It happened just after 1 p.m. on Freemont Terrace S. and 32nd Street, according to a St. Petersburg Police Department news release.

It says a 30-year-old man was shot and taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.

No one has been arrested.

More information is expected as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

