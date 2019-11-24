ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man accused of killing his girlfriend, who police say was found in the trunk of his car last week, has been arrested.

Warren Brown, 57, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 43-year-old Sophie Solis, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. He was taken into custody on Saturday.

Police say Brown and Solis had a history of domestic violence issues.

Friends concerned about Solis eventually found her body in the back of Brown's car in her driveway, police say. It appeared she had been stabbed, with officers finding photos of the couple and bloody clothing in the trunk.

Neighbors in the area of Organdy and Onyx drives previously told 10News police had been called out to the same home several times during the past several months.

RELATED: Death of woman found in car ruled a homicide

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter