ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police hope someone will recognize a person who could be connected to the death of a 24-year-old man.

While acknowledging it might be difficult to see the person's face, St. Petersburg police released the video in case their clothing or gait is recognizable.

Police are trying to figure out who killed Jason Carr early Monday morning in the area of 25th Avenue N. and 25th Street N.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 727-893-7780 or by sending an anonymous message by texting "SPPD" and the tip to TIP-411.

