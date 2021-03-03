St. Petersburg preschool teacher accused of bruising 3-year-old student

Witnesses reportedly told investigators Cynthia Foster would grab and shake the child when he would refuse to take a nap, getting into a fight and more.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A preschool teacher is accused of abusing a 3-year-old boy to the extent she caused bruising on his arms.

Cynthia Foster, 56, was booked Monday in the Pinellas County Jail on a charge of child abuse, records show. She has since bonded out.

The child's parents noticed the marks on his arms earlier in February but believed it was from another student at St. Petersburg Christian Preschool, according to the arrest report. Upon seeing new marks and questioning the boy, deputies say he would tell them Foster would squeeze his arms and shake him when she became upset.

The boy would become upset, too, with his teacher causing him to cry, the report said.

Several other students in the boy's class would go on and share similar stories, saying they saw what happened between Foster and the child, according to deputies. They allegedly said Foster would grab onto and shake him if he were fighting, refusing to take a nap, refusing to be quiet during book reading or wetting the bed during nap time.

One teacher reportedly watched at least one encounter with Foster and the child, while another relayed what she saw to the principal.

10 Tampa Bay has reached out to the school for comment and will update this story if more information becomes avaiablole.