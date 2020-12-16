St. Petersburg police serve warrant on store accused of drug sales

A man seen on surveillance video, Tyree Bell, is wanted for the shooting death of Arnieceia Milton, a mother of two children, police said.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police served a warrant on a convenience store upon learning people were buying and selling drugs inside, law enforcement said.

The warrant was served around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on the Qwik Stop Food Mart, located at 1440 49th Street S, according to a news release.

Surveillance video inside the store showed a man, 25-year-old Tyree Bell, weighing and selling marijuana, police said. Other video clips are said to show him exchanging money for drugs, getting a bag from the clerk and selling it to a woman inside the store.

Bell is wanted for the Nov. 15 shooting death of 23-year-old Arnieceia Milton, a mother of two children.

St. Petersburg police said the video, dated Nov. 1, was recorded the same day a man named Dameion Cookinson was killed in the store's parking lot. No one has been arrested in connection to his death.

Jeramie Maynor, 33; Jarvis Maynor, 31; Adrian Harris, 31; and Trevon Barton have been arrested on various drug charges in connection to the activity at the store, police said.

Anyone with information leading to Bell's arrest can contact Crime Stoppers of Pinellas anonymously at 1-800-873-TIPS or by clicking here. Tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

