Group plans 'Rally Against Hate' on Saturday in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — People are welcome to join a demonstration planned Saturday afternoon billed as a "Rally Against Hate and Vigil for Justice."

It's scheduled to start around 5 p.m. at South Straub Park in downtown St. Petersburg.

According to a news release, the rally will be followed by a march to the St. Pete Pier "to demonstrate for peace, justice and equality and against white supremacy and racism.

Organizers with Movement St. Pete are behind the event. They say this gathering "clearly sends the message that racist groups and violent white supremacists are not welcome in our city.

"Their arrival will be met with peace, strength, solidarity and unity in the fight for justice."

