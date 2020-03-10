Group plans 'Rally Against Hate' on Saturday in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — People are welcome to join a demonstration planned Saturday afternoon billed as a "Rally Against Hate and Vigil for Justice."
It's scheduled to start around 5 p.m. at South Straub Park in downtown St. Petersburg.
According to a news release, the rally will be followed by a march to the St. Pete Pier "to demonstrate for peace, justice and equality and against white supremacy and racism.
Organizers with Movement St. Pete are behind the event. They say this gathering "clearly sends the message that racist groups and violent white supremacists are not welcome in our city.
"Their arrival will be met with peace, strength, solidarity and unity in the fight for justice."
What other people are reading right now:
- 'Going well, I think': Trump, doctor send updates from hospital after COVID-19 diagnosis
- 5 questions answered following President Trump, Melania COVID-19 diagnosis
- Tampa International Airport CEO tests positive for COVID-19
- Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will allow fans for October races
- Here's how to find your ballot drop-off location
- What you need to know about the 6 constitutional amendments on Florida ballots
- Tropical Storm Gamma a little stronger as it nears Yucatan Peninsula
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter