St. Petersburg to reopen facilities, begin hosting events again on Oct. 5

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Pinellas County's percent positive rate for new COVID-19 test results has averaged 2.9 percent over the last two weeks.
That, coupled with the beginning of Phase 3 throughout the state, has led city leaders in St. Petersburg say they will reopen a number of public facilities and allow events to resume, starting Oct. 5.
Here's a list of what's happening:
Events
Events can resume starting Oct. 5. The city says all third-party, co-sponsored and private events must follow CDC and local health authorities' guidelines.
Recreation Centers
Recreation Center room rentals will become available starting Oct. 5.
Gyms and fitness centers will be allowed to resume operations.
The city says each center will have its own reopening plan, so contact your local center for guidelines. Free classes and programming will restart at a later date.
For more information and updates, visit StPeteParksRec.org.
Libraries
St. Pete libraries will reopen with limited hours starting Oct. 5.
The city says services and hours will differ between locations, so be sure to check with your local library. You can find more information and updates at SPLibraries.org.
Here's what will be offered at city libraries:
- 45-minute browsing and check-out at all locations, except West St. Petersburg Community Library
- 45-minute self-mediated computer time at all locations, except West St. Petersburg Community Library
- Curbside pick-up with online scheduled at Main, Mirror Lake and West St. Petersburg Community Libraries
- Main Library visitors will use the rear (north) entrance and curbside pickup continues at the front (south) entrance
- Onsite holds pickup at all libraries
- Book returns at all locations except Childs Park Community Library
- Online customer assistance, library cards and more can be found by emailing webmail.library@stpete.org or using AskALibrarian.
- Virtual programming
The city says on-site programming, meeting rooms and children's play areas will resume at a later date.
Golf Courses
St. Petersburg Municipal Golf Courses continue to remain open to the public. You can find more information here.
Other Facilities
Starting Oct. 5, all other public-facing city facilities will return to normal operating hours.
All city guidelines and indoor recommendations outlined in The St. Pete Way toolkit will be followed and can be found here.
Get more information here.
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter