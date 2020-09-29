St. Petersburg to reopen facilities, begin hosting events again on Oct. 5

Public recreation centers, gyms and libraries will all reopen in some capacity, city leaders say.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Pinellas County's percent positive rate for new COVID-19 test results has averaged 2.9 percent over the last two weeks.

That, coupled with the beginning of Phase 3 throughout the state, has led city leaders in St. Petersburg say they will reopen a number of public facilities and allow events to resume, starting Oct. 5.

Here's a list of what's happening:

Events

Events can resume starting Oct. 5. The city says all third-party, co-sponsored and private events must follow CDC and local health authorities' guidelines.

Recreation Centers

Recreation Center room rentals will become available starting Oct. 5.

Gyms and fitness centers will be allowed to resume operations.

The city says each center will have its own reopening plan, so contact your local center for guidelines. Free classes and programming will restart at a later date.

For more information and updates, visit StPeteParksRec.org.

Libraries

St. Pete libraries will reopen with limited hours starting Oct. 5.

The city says services and hours will differ between locations, so be sure to check with your local library. You can find more information and updates at SPLibraries.org.

Here's what will be offered at city libraries:

45-minute browsing and check-out at all locations, except West St. Petersburg Community Library

45-minute self-mediated computer time at all locations, except West St. Petersburg Community Library

Curbside pick-up with online scheduled at Main, Mirror Lake and West St. Petersburg Community Libraries Main Library visitors will use the rear (north) entrance and curbside pickup continues at the front (south) entrance

Onsite holds pickup at all libraries

Book returns at all locations except Childs Park Community Library

Online customer assistance, library cards and more can be found by emailing webmail.library@stpete.org or using AskALibrarian.

Virtual programming

The city says on-site programming, meeting rooms and children's play areas will resume at a later date.

Golf Courses

St. Petersburg Municipal Golf Courses continue to remain open to the public. You can find more information here.

Other Facilities

Starting Oct. 5, all other public-facing city facilities will return to normal operating hours.

All city guidelines and indoor recommendations outlined in The St. Pete Way toolkit will be followed and can be found here.

Get more information here.



