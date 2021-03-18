St Petersburg restaurants against mayor's 'two strikes' and you’re out proposal

St Pete City Council is set to vote on the new amendments at a meeting Thursday evening.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The coronavirus pandemic has been tough on restaurants, with many not surviving in the Tampa Bay area.

Now, St. Pete restaurants may face a new challenge if city council passes added rules impacting how late they can stay open if they're not following mask mandates.

"We have over 100 restaurants in the hospitality forum and they're just exhausted," co-founder of Pinellas Independent Hospitality Forum Roger Curlin said. "I watch these owners and general managers give everything they got, spending millions collectively to try to be safe and many are at the end of the road."

But now, they may face a new hurdle, St Pete city council is considering changing things up and pulling certain permits from bars and restaurants that violate the city's mask mandate.

"This involves the extended hours permit which allows businesses to serve past midnight and the cafe seating permit too. Both are vital for businesses to make revenue they need," Curlin said.

Currently, bars and restaurants violating mask ordinances get fined. But those fines over masks no longer hold up.

"The people that have been fined through mask orders we have remitted through clemency authority, and we'll continue to do that," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

Mayor Rick Kriseman says the fines haven't been taken seriously anyway and adds, with these changes, the city can pull the extended hours permit if a restaurant or bar has two violations.

But Curlin says that hurts an already-suffering industry.

"The city even said itself that it's impossible for everyone to follow the rules so if it's that hard and the industry is that fragile we are confused why they want to do this," Curlin said.

He hopes city council will listen to their side to help keep local St Pete restaurants in business through the pandemic.

"I expect a lot of emotions tonight during public comment at the city council meeting. I hope the council understands what's going on and votes no this evening," Curlin said.

The city council's vote is planned for this evening.