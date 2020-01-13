ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Smoke seen and smelled for miles is coming from a scrapyard near downtown St. Petersburg.

Firefighters are battling the flames at what appears to be an auto care business, located in the area of 28th Avenue and 26th Street.

It's not yet known whether anyone is hurt, according to Pinellas County Emergency Services.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter