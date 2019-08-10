ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It’s no secret that the city of St. Petersburg needs to make improvements to its sewer system. Now, city leaders are taking steps to remind property owners that they share some of that responsibility.

The St. Petersburg City Council is considering an ordinance that would compel property owners to fix any broken lateral sewer lines on their property.

Laterals, as they are known, are pipes that connect a private building to the city’s sewer system. Lateral lines are considered private property and their maintenance is the responsibility of the property owner.

“Many of us forget that, when we own a property, in addition to the house and the garage and the driveway we also own some buried pipelines, these are the private laterals that take sewage from our building to the city, and we forget about those but this ordinance sets out the responsibility of homeowners to maintain those laterals and keep them in good working order,” said city public works administrator Claude Tankersley.

As Tankersley explains, homeowners have always been responsible for what's on their private property, but they don't see the buried utilities, so many people forget they're there.

“This is a way of us spelling that out in our ordinances to remind people that, in addition to the roof, in addition to the walls, in addition to the driveway, in addition to the garage, you have the affirmative responsibility to maintain your private laterals in good working order,” he said.

Tankersley says the change wouldn't affect anything else -- just make it clear in the city's ordinances.

"Our ordinances talk to things such as garages and driveways and roofs, we talk about those things, now we’re adding in the underground utilities that are part of a private system," he explained.

The first reading of the proposed ordinance is scheduled for the city council’s Nov. 7 meeting. Its second reading has not yet been scheduled.

