ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A registered sex offender convicted of molesting a child in the late 1990s was arrested for another incident a woman claims he did to her years earlier.

Romeo Desrosiers, 69, is charged with a count of lewd and lascivious molestation on a child under 12, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

A woman contacted the sheriff's office in August 2019 and told them Desrosiers touched her inappropriately in 1995 when she was 7-8 years old. The woman, now 31, confronted the man, who reportedly admitted to performing sexual acts on her.

Deputies say they confirmed Desrosiers had access to the woman during that time in Pinellas County and arrested him.

Desrosiers registered as a sex offender in May 1997 after he was convicted for a similar lewd and lascivious act on a child, the sheriff's office says.

An investigation is ongoing.

