St. Pete man accused of raping elderly woman at nursing home

A 59-year-old man living at a St. Petersburg assisted living facility is charged with sexually battering another resident, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies say they were called on March 4 to Noble Senior Living in St. Pete regarding a report of a 76-year-old woman who had been raped by another resident in the facility.
According to detectives, Isaiah Banks was found in the woman's room by a staff member during routine checks. The sheriff's office says Banks raped the woman, who was "physically helpless" and couldn't defend herself against the assault.
The agency says Banks was arrested and charged with one count of sexual battery (physically helpless) and one count of an unlawful act of a sexually transmissible disease.
The woman was treated for minor injuries at the senior living facility.
Detectives ask anyone who may have information on this case or was victimized to contact Detective N. De Leon of the Robbery/Homicide Unit at 727-582-6200. If you wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS or submit a tip online here.
- Several retail locations offering COVID vaccine to Florida teachers under 50
- Teen saves friend's life one day after earning CPR certification
- After marathon bill-reading session, Senate set to debate COVID relief Friday
- Data shows Black and Hispanic Floridians left behind in vaccine access
- Tampa Bay YMCAs offer free swim lessons for kids over spring break
- Rain likely across Tampa Bay this weekend
- Your guide to the 2021 Florida Strawberry Festival
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter