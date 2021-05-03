St. Pete man accused of raping elderly woman at nursing home

Detectives say she was unable to defend herself.

A 59-year-old man living at a St. Petersburg assisted living facility is charged with sexually battering another resident, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies say they were called on March 4 to Noble Senior Living in St. Pete regarding a report of a 76-year-old woman who had been raped by another resident in the facility.

According to detectives, Isaiah Banks was found in the woman's room by a staff member during routine checks. The sheriff's office says Banks raped the woman, who was "physically helpless" and couldn't defend herself against the assault.

The agency says Banks was arrested and charged with one count of sexual battery (physically helpless) and one count of an unlawful act of a sexually transmissible disease.

The woman was treated for minor injuries at the senior living facility.

Detectives ask anyone who may have information on this case or was victimized to contact Detective N. De Leon of the Robbery/Homicide Unit at 727-582-6200. If you wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS or submit a tip online here.