1 person dead, another hurt in St. Petersburg shooting

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man was killed and another injured in an overnight shooting.

It happened around 1 a.m. Saturday in the area of 18th Avenue S. and 16th Street S., according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Both men were taken to the hospital, where one died. The other man is said to be in stable condition.

