2 men shot, killed in St. Petersburg

Police believe a fight led to the shooting.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A person accused of a deadly overnight shooting turned himself in to police and is being questioned, law enforcement said.

It happened just after 4:30 a.m. Saturday on 33rd Street S. near Fairfield Avenue S., according to a St. Petersburg Police Department news release.

Police say they believe there was some sort of fight between three men that led to the shooting. Two men were shot and killed.

Their identities have not yet been released.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.