The two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Shots rang out early Monday morning in St. Petersburg leaving two people injured, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Reports of shots fired came in around 1:30 a.m. in the area of 66th Street near 50th Avenue. Deputies say two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.