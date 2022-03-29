Accused gunman charged with attempted murder in St. Petersburg shooting

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police arrested a man accused of shooting his relative, leaving him in critical condition at a local hospital.
It happened just before 3 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Burlington Avenue North and 41st Street North, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.
Officers say a 39-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds was dropped off at the hospital. During their investigation, he and 41-year-old Brown had some sort some argument prior to the shooting.
Both are said to be related, but the police did not specify the exact nature of their relationship.
Brown faces a charge of attempted second-degree murder.