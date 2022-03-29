Accused gunman charged with attempted murder in St. Petersburg shooting

Police say the two men involved are relatives.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police arrested a man accused of shooting his relative, leaving him in critical condition at a local hospital.

It happened just before 3 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Burlington Avenue North and 41st Street North, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Officers say a 39-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds was dropped off at the hospital. During their investigation, he and 41-year-old Brown had some sort some argument prior to the shooting.

Both are said to be related, but the police did not specify the exact nature of their relationship.