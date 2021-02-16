St. Pete police responding to SWAT situation after 1 person reportedly shot

The public is being asked to avoid the area.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — The St. Pete Police Department is working a SWAT situation after being called to a shooting in the city.

Officers are responding to the 2900 block of Emerson Avenue South where they say at least one person has been shot. The individual's injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

While police work the scene, 5th Avenue South is closed in both directions between 28th Street and 31st Street. There is also a closure in both directions on 31st Street from Fairfield Avenue South to 2nd Avenue South.

The public is being asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.