St. Pete police responding to SWAT situation after 1 person reportedly shot

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — The St. Pete Police Department is working a SWAT situation after being called to a shooting in the city.
Officers are responding to the 2900 block of Emerson Avenue South where they say at least one person has been shot. The individual's injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.
While police work the scene, 5th Avenue South is closed in both directions between 28th Street and 31st Street. There is also a closure in both directions on 31st Street from Fairfield Avenue South to 2nd Avenue South.
The public is being asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
- Tampa Bay reacts to the death of former Buccaneer Vincent Jackson
- How COVID-19 is affecting veterans' mental health
- Florida vaccine shipment delayed by winter storm sweeping the US
- How is Florida doing when it comes to vaccinating communities of color?
- Hillsborough County could see schools close, merge amid budget cuts
- Mardi Gras will look different this year because of COVID-19
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter